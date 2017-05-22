Motorcycle club holds day of kids activities

on May 22, 2017 10:54 AM

Alana Hillard, 5, got some time in the saddle Saturday at the third annual Family Fun Day at Marion Center Park. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The event, sponsored by the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of Indiana County and the Marion Center Lions Club, benefits Camp Orenda, Indiana Regional Medical Center and ABATE’s motorcycle awareness program.

In addition to pony rides, the day’s activities included a bouncy house, a pet parade, face painting, a car and bike cruise-in and an opportunity to get an up-close look at fire trucks and a medical emergency helicopter.

Leading the horse was Jessica Fedder, of Stride Away Stables. Alana is the daughter of Stephanie Hillard, of Indiana.