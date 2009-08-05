NARFE meeting set

Members of the Indiana chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) organization will meet for their monthly luncheon at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, 1198 Wayne Ave., on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The monthly meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m. following lunch.

At this month’s meeting, we welcome a special guest, Carole Zicha, from the Aging Services of Indiana County. Zicha is a fitness instructor helping senior people. She provides “easy on the joints” chair exercises for clients in their own home to increase flexibility and mobility.

Chapter President Jack Stile and legislative officer Don George will highlight and update the members on relevant issues before Congress affecting pay and benefits of federal workers and retirees. NARFE leadership is urging Congress to act on the disproportionate premium increases of our health care and Medicare premiums in 2017. NARFE is also opposing the House Resolution (H.R. 756) Postal Reform Bill.

Members are encouraged to bring a new member or a spouse to the meeting.