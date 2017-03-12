New boutique opens as 'the perfect accident'

Sandi LoPiccolo and daughter Kristin are the owners of Meraki, a new boutique in the University Square Plaza in Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette)

Kristin LoPiccolo, 25, of Indiana, worked in the corporate world after graduating from Ohio State University. It wasn’t for her.

The Indiana Area High School graduate, who studied business and fashion retail studies, returned home last summer when she realized that she wanted to pursue her dream of owning a fashion boutique.

Her dream is now a reality, and her boutique, Meraki, opened Monday in University Square Plaza near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus.

“It was kind of like the perfect accident,” LoPiccolo said.

LoPiccolo and her mother, Sandi LoPiccolo, had started looking for space to collaboratively open the store in late 2016. While Sandi was getting her hair done at University Stylists by her best friend, Maggi Fennell, they got talking business.

Fennell at the time had rented the space the salon is in as well as the space next door, which was a tanning salon.

Sandi said to Fennell, “Why don’t you shut down your tanning salon so we can open a boutique?” … and Fennell said yes.

“(My mom and I) have always wanted to do something together so we decided it was finally time to do it,” Kristin said.

From then, it was a whirlwind of planning, remodeling, staging and more to get the store ready, all in about two months.

Entrepreneurial spontaneity is a trend in the LoPiccolo family. In 2015, Sandi’s husband, Drew, made an out-of-the-blue purchase of an 8,000 square foot building on Route 119 that is now the 119 Antique Trading Post — a mall for antiques, vintage collectibles and more.

In a Gazette interview in 2015, Sandi said, “I thought he was just buying fishing poles or something,” she said. “He came out and said he needed the checkbook.”

When she asked what he needed it for, he said “I just bought this building.”

She thought he was kidding.

While there wasn’t much time to put the store together, Meraki wasn’t going to get very far without items to sell.

“We had to make a last-minute trip to New York to buy a bunch of the clothes,” Kristin said.

They went to the Big Apple right when the remodel started to “guess,” Kristin said, what the spring styles would be and fill the store.

A sliding barn door separates the boutique from the hair salon, encouraging salon patrons to shop while they’re getting their hair done. To the right of the salon is Magic Nails, so Kristin says “it’s a little hub for women to spend money: Nail salon, hair salon and now boutique.”

Meraki is stocked with items you won’t find elsewhere in Indiana, Kristin said, or even in Pittsburgh.

“A lot of the stuff that we’re carrying was made in America,” Kristin said. “A lot of stuff is also handmade, like our leather bags and some of the jewelry we’re bringing in.”

The Meraki ladies have also collaborated with jewelry artist Desiree Cavalancia, who owns D￩sideria Collection. Cavalancia is an Indiana native who also went to Ohio State when Kristin was in school.

“We reached out to her and collaborated with her for a custom line for our store,” Kristin said.

They describe the items they’re selling in the store as “unique,” “versatile” and “hip and fashionable.” They’re catering to all ages and styles within the boutique.

“We’ll hopefully be bringing in new pieces every week into the store,” Sandi said.

The boutique overall is an expression of Kristin and Sandi’s own styles, a little bit of California flair, New York City high-fashion and handmade bohemian.

And that’s where the name comes in.

“It’s called Meraki” (pronounced MARE-ah-kai), Kristin said. “It’s a verb that means to do something with soul, creativity or love, or to put something of yourself into your work.”

The definition is sprawled across a wall in the store, reminding shoppers of the importance of its name.

“This is something that we’re both so passionate about — shopping and fashion,” Kristin said. “It’s a bohemian-sounding word and it fits the vibe of the store very well.”

