New Indiana Borough manager begins job

Indiana Borough again has a full-time manager for the first time in more than four years.

Brad Gotshall today started his new job as borough manager, succeeding Bill Sutton, who has been serving as both manager and police chief since November 2012. Sutton will continue as police chief.

Gotshall, 25, of Frackville, Schuylkill County, was the manager of Red Hill Borough in northern Montgomery County when he was hired for the Indiana Borough position in December. Red Hill Borough occupies about 0.7 square miles and has approximately 2,300 residents.

Gotshall was elected to Frackville’s seven-member borough council before he graduated from North Schuylkill High School. He helped implement curbside recycling in Frackville while a member of that council’s Solid Waste Committee and he helped negotiate a police contract for Frackville when he was an 18-year-old member of that council’s Personnel Committee.

He graduated from Penn State University in 2015 with a degree in public policy.

Gotshall said he was attracted to the manager’s position in Indiana because he wants to gain experience with a larger municipality with more departments.

He was one of about 25 candidates who applied in the fall of 2016 for the position, and was one of about eight applicants who were interviewed for the job.

His starting salary as Indiana’s top administrator will be $60,000.

He said he doesn’t anticipate having a lot of free time for a while as he gets familiar with Indiana and his new job, but in his spare time he enjoys video gaming and getting outdoors to walk his two dogs.

Gotshall and his wife, Katie, are expecting a baby in February.