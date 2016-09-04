Newman used book sale scheduled
The 48th annual Newman used book sale will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
There will be a great selection of books, CDs, sheet music, records, antique books, children’s books, cookbooks and more.
For more information, call (724) 463-2277.\
PHOTO: Shoppers explored the offerings at the St. Thomas More University Parish used book sale in September 2014. (Gazette file photo)