Newman used book sale scheduled

Shoppers explored the offerings at the St. Thomas More University Parish used book sale in September 2014. (Gazette file photo)

The 48th annual Newman used book sale will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana.

There will be a great selection of books, CDs, sheet music, records, antique books, children’s books, cookbooks and more.

For more information, call (724) 463-2277.\

