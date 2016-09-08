Nighttime flagging scheduled in Indiana

Nighttime flagger-controlled lane restrictions will begin Sunday evening along Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana so workers can install cross pipes as part of the Indiana Borough Streetscape Project.

Work will be performed between Sixth and Ninth streets from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. all week, according to PennDOT.

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to flaggers, slow down and use extra care when traveling through the construction areas, and be alert for slow-moving traffic approaching the work zones.