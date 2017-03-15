Noble Stein Brewing Co. to hold ribbon-cutting

Patrons enjoyed the "soft opening" of Noble Stein Brewing Co. in October. (Gazette file photo)

Noble Stein Brewing Co. along Wayne Avenue in White Township is celebrating its new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday at 3 p.m. with the public invited to attend.

The brewery began pouring for the public from its taps in October at its location at 1170 Wayne Ave. On Saturday, they will be open from noon to 11 p.m. They’re also open Thursdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays from 4 to 11 p.m.

“We have spent years studying and experimenting with the intricacies of brewing a fine beer. We currently have nine of our own products in the taproom, pulled from an ever-expanding portfolio of custom recipes that emphasize approachability and fullness of character,” the brewers said in a press release.

On Saturday they will be unveiling an English-style pale ale called Mallard’s Landing. It’s an ESB, which stands for extra special bitter.

They’ll also once again play host to the Speals on Wheels food truck.

For more information on Noble Stein, find them on Facebook or at noblesteinbeer.com.