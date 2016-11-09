Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, September 11, 2016

Northern Appalachian Folk Festival continues Sunday

Indiana, PA
The fourth annual Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, held annually the weekend after Labor Day in downtown Indiana, celebrates the art and culture of the region with free live music, exhibits and demonstrations, workshops and vendors.

Musical acts with local and regional ties, representing a variety of genres, play throughout the weekend. Admission to the event and its performances and workshops is free.

The festival continues today.

