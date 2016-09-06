Northern Appalachian Folk Festival offers something for all

This story appeared in the Sept. 6 special edition highlighting the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival. Read the full supplement by logging into your Indiana Gazette Online account.

The fourth annual Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, held annually the weekend after Labor Day in downtown Indiana, celebrates the art and culture of the region with free live music, exhibits and demonstrations, workshops and vendors.

A full day has been added to the 2016 festival to better showcase the region’s visual and performing artists. The Children’s Alley returns this year with games and activities geared to younger festival-goers. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 and from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

Musical acts with local and regional ties, representing a variety of genres, will play throughout the weekend. Admission to the event and its performances and workshops is free.

Tony Boiano, an executive officer with Downtown Indiana’s board of directors and festival administrator, describes the folk fest as a family-friendly event with regional appeal.

According to festival founder Dr. Jim Dougherty, the idea for the festival grew from Indiana University of Pennsylvania hosting a national conference of the Appalachian Studies Association in 2012. Dougherty, a retired sociology professor, is a also a former director of IUP’s Center for Northern Appalachian Studies.

Indiana is located in the heart of Northern Appalachia, a region that covers 86 counties in five states.

Last year, Pittsburgh-based Rusted Root headlined the festival with a concert on stage on Philadelphia Street. Among the headliners this year is the Pittsburgh-based soul group Jimmie Ross and The Jaggerz, who will be the last to perform at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Alaskan fiddler, poet and storyteller Ken Waldman will also be on hand to conduct workshops along with a free public performance.

He will lead a free writing workshop on Sept. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, Ninth and Philadelphia streets. Waldman has published six full-length poetry collections, a memoir and a children’s book.

He will also give a free performance on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia St., with Pittsburgh musicians Mark Tamsula and Richard Withers, the all-female roots trio The Early Mays and some local guests. Tamsula and Withers recently released their third CD in a series documenting the work of Penn State folklorist Samuel Bayard.

A benefit jam session and after-party follows at 9:30 p.m. Upstairs at The Coney, 642 Philadelphia St., for $10.

An after-party will also be held Sept. 10 at 8:45 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., featuring live music from local folk acts Melville Walbeck, The Shivers and Dead Lazarus. Cost is $10 per ticket, and all proceeds benefit the Chevy Chase Community Center and the community garden.

A variety of other workshops will be offered throughout the weekend as well.

Major sponsors for the event are Colonial Motors, First Commonwealth Bank, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the Lively Arts.

“The big thing for us is that we’ve been a family-owned business for 70 years and a big reason for that is the support of the community, so we want to give back to the community to bring new things and continue to grow it,” said Charles “CJ” Spadafora, of Colonial Motor Mart, the festival’s stage sponsor. “That’s a big part of it. We want to keep Indiana the nice place that it is and show off our town. I’m excited. (The festival) keeps on getting bigger each year.”

“As a true community bank, we support programs and events that are meaningful to those who live and work in the markets we serve,” said Amy Jeffords, community relations specialist for First Commonwealth Bank. “We’re headquartered in Indiana, and it’s exciting to be part of an event that’s literally at our front door, but draws a crowd from communities within our extended footprint.

“We will participate all weekend, and our booth will be set up within our banking office on Philadelphia Street. We look forward to another successful event.”

“The Lively Arts is excited to be one of the sponsors of the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival and to be presenting the pre-opening concert with Ken Waldman,” said Hank Knerr, who heads the Lively Arts at IUP. “We are here to support bringing the finest in the arts to the region and appreciate what this festival and others are doing to make our region a culturally rich place to live and work.”

“We understand the importance of supporting the communities we serve,” said Mark Richards, spokesman for Indiana Regional Medical Center. “A strong economy is a key to our success as well.”

Other sponsors for the three-day event are The Indiana Gazette, Renda Broadcasting, the Evergreen Boys and Girls Club, the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County, radio station WYEP, Evolutions Salon and Heinle Electric.