Notary seminars scheduled for March

Three notary seminars will be held next month at the Hampton Inn in White Township.

A Pennsylvania Association of Notaries (PAN) First Time Notary Seminar, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on March 7, is state-approved and fulfills the three-hour mandatory education provision for new notaries.

The Everyday Notary Challenges Seminar, set for 1 to 4 p.m. March 7, is offered in conjunction with the First Time Notary Seminar.

The cost is $64 per seminar.

A Notary Reappointment Seminar, to be held March 8 from 9 a.m. to noon, fulfills the state’s educational requirement for reappointed notaries. The cost for the seminar is $64.

The Hampton Inn is located at 1275 Indian Springs Road.

Registration is required.

For more information, contact PAN at (800) 944-8790 or pan@notary.org.