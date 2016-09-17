'Nufonia Must Fall' offers unique experience

Kicking off the Lively Arts’ Ovations! series for the 2016-17 year will be Kid Koala and his multimedia performance based on his graphic novel “Nufonia Must Fall.”

This music producer, scratch DJ and graphic novelist known around the world will perform his technical marvel Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. in Fisher Auditorium of the IUP Performing Arts Center.

“Nufonia Must Fall” incorporates a variety of media including Kid Koala’s own musical creations and performance joined live by the Afiara String Quartet to help tell the story of his novel. This performance, for all ages, is guaranteed to provide the theatergoer with a supremely unique one-of-a-kind experience.

This live performed video play, appropriate for every age, tells a story centering around a headphones-sporting robot on the verge of obsolescence who is infatuated with a winsome office drone.

The show is performed with live musicians, live sound effects, and live action acted out through puppetry on 14 miniature sets. This story is brought to the audience through video projected onto a large screen, simultaneously exposing the magic to the audience, all unfolding directly in front of them.

Eric San, aka “Kid Koala,” started his music career by distributing copies of his demo tape showing his unusual style of “turntable-ism.”

He was eventually signed onto the British record label Ninja Tune, and he produced his first album, “Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.”

The album’s release was followed with a tour that contributed greatly to his rise to fame, landing him spots opening for several favorite artists of his including Radiohead and Bjork.

A true artist in every sense of the word, San has released four solo albums and has toured with Radiohead, the Beastie Boys, Arcade Fire, Money Mark, A Tribe Called Quest, Mike Patton, DJ Shadow and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. He has also worked on the scores for the films “Shaun of the Dead,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Looper” and “The Great Gatsby.”

Tickets for this event are available online at IUPTickets.com or the Lively Arts’ website. They can also be purchased at the Hadley Union Building ticket office on the IUP campus or by calling the HUB ticket office at (724) 357-1313.

Any seats remaining will be sold at the door starting one hour prior to the performance. Tickets are $28 for regular admission, $24 for seniors and groups and $16 for students and children.

For more information on this and other events within the Lively Arts, call (724) 357-2787 (ARTS) or email lively-arts@iup.edu.