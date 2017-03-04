Odd Fellows accepting scholarship applications

The Alert Lodge #936 of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) will again be awarding two $1,000 scholarships to deserving local students during the 2016-17 school year.

One scholarship will be awarded to a student following an academic educational track, and the other to a student following a vocational track.

The awards will be based on essays, submitted by interested candidates, that discuss what values and principles they will use to guide their adult lives.

Submissions will be judged by a three-person panel, and the decisions of the panel will be final and unappealable.

Personal interviews with finalists may be requested.

Candidates will be high school seniors bound for higher educational institutions, who reside in either Indiana County or Jefferson County. Proof of admission may be requested.

Essays should not exceed 250 words and should be typed and signed.

Personal contact information should be included with the essay.

Essays can be submitted to IOOF Scholarship, Alert Lodge #936 IOOF, P.O. Box 26, Rochester Mills, PA 15771.

Please indicate in which category you wish to be considered. Entries submitted later than April 1 will not be considered.