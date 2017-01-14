Official: Outlook positive for natural gas industry

David Spigelmyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, said Friday that new activity in the natural gas industry will bolster the state’s overall economy. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)

As a new American president prepares to assume office, David Spigelmyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition, feels optimistic that better days are ahead for the natural gas drilling industry.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I think the positive vibe that our industry is getting from the Trump administration is that energy options aren’t going to be dictated, that the free marketplace will work,” Spigelmyer said. “We think that creates opportunity for natural gas. We also think there is support for infrastructure development and infrastructure development, I believe, is the critical component for Pennsylvanians having the opportunity to use more shale gas and use it in manufacturing.”

In an interview Friday at The Indiana Gazette, Spigelmyer said new activity in the natural gas industry and improvements in getting more gas to major markets will bolster the state’s overall economy by spurring a manufacturing renaissance in the state.

Many people, Spigelmyer said, think of natural gas only as a heat source for their homes and for cooking food and drying clothes.

“It’s in nearly every single consumer product we touch today,” including steel, glass, plastics, pharmaceutical medications, powdered metals and fertilizers, he said. “Today, 1 in 3 electrons is generated through the use of natural gas.

“I think we’re at the tipping point of Pennsylvania having extraordinary downstream manufacturing opportunities emerge for our region,” he said. “We’ve written the obituary for manufacturing for four decades in Pennsylvania. I think today we’re at the doorstep of writing a new birth announcement for manufacturing in our region because of the fact we have affordable and abundant natural gas resources that we felt we didn’t have just 10 years ago.”

Gov. Tom Wolf has hinted he may try to create more revenue for the state through additional taxes on Marcellus shale gas companies.

“I’d say we already pay a tax,” Spigelmyer said. “And the tax we pay is called an impact fee” instituted under the Corbett administration in 2012 and levied on a per-well-drilled basis.

“Today that’s collected over $1 billion, shared broadly across all communities and all counties in the commonwealth,” he said. “Every county has enjoyed impact fee revenues. Those that house drilling and production activities share more. … In our region, if that money were to go into the (state’s) general fund, we would not stand the chance that we have today for that money to be allocated back into our region. It’s been a winner for western Pennsylvania” and used in some places to forgo the need for other new taxes.

Spigelmyer said the challenge for Pennsylvania now is not producing natural gas, but collecting it and delivering it.

In Pennsylvania, since 2008, “We’ve gone from producing 180 billion cubic feet of natural gas, or about a quarter of Pennsylvania’s supply, to 5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas … which is a quarter of America’s natural gas.

“We need to modernize and update Pennsylvania’s gathering and interstate transmission system for collecting that gas and getting it to consuming areas,” he said.

Western Pennsylvania’s existing pipeline infrastructure was built when peak delivery was about 11 billion cubic feet per day.

“We’re producing over 16 (billion) now,” he said. “For most of the year, when demand is not at its highest, all that gas comes to a hub and backs up. … For the summer months … Pennsylvania producers and Pennsylvania royalty owners were receiving proceeds in some cases of less than a dollar. The deepest discount of any production basin in the United States is in Pennsylvania because we produce a lot of gas but we don’t have the infrastructure in place to deliver it to Pennsylvania consumers and primary consuming regions across the country.”

Site Selection Magazine recently listed what it considers to be the top 10 competitive states in America. Four of them are major energy producers and two are major manufacturing states. Pennsylvania was not on the list, and Spigelmyer said that’s an indication the Keystone State may not be an attractive place for business investment. High taxes, high fees and the regulatory environment all go into the mix when decisions are made about where to park investment capital.

The fact that Pennsylvania was not on the list of most competitive states should send a message to the governor and lawmakers “that policies matter,” Spigelmyer said.

As an example of what he said were burdensome regulations in the state, Spigelmyer said many operators in southwest Pennsylvania have delays of 250 days in obtaining permits from the state.

“We’re competing against states like Ohio that turn permits in three or four weeks,” he said. “Those are issues that need to be dealt with and dealt with expeditiously. … Permitting fees, when this industry started, were $100 a well. They’re now $5,000 a permit.

“Probably one of the most disturbing things for me in leading an industry like this is when people in government make the statement, ‘Well, the gas is here. Where else are they going to go?’ Folks have decisions every day on where they deploy their capital. They could go to Ohio and West Virginia, they can go to North Dakota, to Louisiana or Texas, or they can go to South America. This isn’t just a U.S. play today. This is a global play. China’s got 1,275 trillion cubic feet of natural gas of its own.”

Delegations from Australia and Europe have visited the U.S. to learn more about the technology to develop their own supplies of natural gas and become more energy independent, he said.

“We’ve gone from over 60 percent dependence on foreign oil in 2008 to less than 40 percent today. Why? Because of shale reserves … that produced far more amounts of energy than many thought possible not long ago,” he said.

Spigelmyer said he believes Indiana County remains well positioned to some day be a player in a drilling resurgence.

“There’s probably no area of the commonwealth that has been more the center hub of the supply chain wheel than Indiana County has,” he said. “Much of the support services for oil and gas development has come from this region.”

Spigelmyer said he believes Indiana County could again be a service hub for Marcellus drilling because there is, in Indiana County, a familiarity with that industry. However, many of the service-related businesses have relocated closer to where the drilling activity is now concentrated — Greene and Washington counties in the southwestern part of the state and Susquehanna, Bradford and Tioga counties in the north.

A bright spot for the natural gas industry in 2016 was the advancement of plans for the new ethane cracker plant in Beaver County.

“The products that are going to be produced at that cracker should spin off new plastics manufacturing opportunities that will exist well past Indiana County,” Spigelmyer said.

And while a resurgence of natural gas exploration and development would create valuable family-supporting jobs in companies directly involved in drilling and producing, Spigelmyer believes the potential for employment in a general manufacturing renaissance, made possible by abundant, affordable natural gas, is greater.

“I think the downstream manufacturing piece has the potential to be far greater over time than the upstream jobs in development, not that those are insignificant,” he said. “Those upstream jobs have been critically important, especially in this region. And I think we’re starting to see some return. We saw a decline down to about 13 active rigs in the state. We’re now back over 30. Are we going to get back to 110? I don’t see that happening. … Why? Because we’re far more efficient today and we’ve learned a lot in the past eight years. We know how to produce shale in a very efficient manner, much more cost-effectively where we may not need 110 rigs to be able to develop the resources as vibrantly as we have in Pennsylvania.”

The Marcellus Shale Coalition works with exploration and production, midstream, and supply chain partners in the Appalachian Basin and across the country to address issues regarding the production of clean, job-creating natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale plays.

Spigelmyer said the coalition spent much of the first eight years of its existence “educating the public, trying to demystify the responsible development of our natural resources.”

“I think the transition we’re making now is trying to paint the picture of how natural gas touches your life every day, even if you don’t have it in your home, how it creates quality of life for everybody who lives in this country,” he said. “We produce 1.6 percent of our power today with wind energy in Pennsylvania. We need to continue to invest in that. But we’re not going to meet our base load power needs with wind and solar applications in Pennsylvania. We’re not. We need to make sure we’re responsibly producing our fossil fuel energy sources to maintain the quality of life we enjoy today.”

