Officials seek to combat overdoses

Drug overdoses are on the rise. Approximately 28,000 people died in the United States from opioid overdoses in 2014, more than any other year on record.

Last year, Indiana County had the fourth-highest drug overdose death rate in Pennsylvania (behind Philadelphia, Armstrong and Cambria counties). Prescription drug abuse is a factor in many of these deaths. Pharmacists and doctors are helping to fight this problem in several ways.

To address drug abuse and misuse, Pennsylvania rolled out a prescription drug monitoring program on Aug. 26. This program is designed to help prevent “doctor shopping.”

Doctor shopping occurs when patients see several doctors in order to get multiple prescriptions for controlled substances. This behavior is often a warning sign of prescription drug misuse.

Both pharmacists and doctors in Pennsylvania now have access to the drug monitoring program, which allows them to see medications that are prescribed and dispensed to patients. This makes it easier for doctors and pharmacists to keep patients safe by identifying and stopping “doctor shopping” activities.

Pharmacists understand that opioid prescriptions (such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and others) are sometimes necessary to treat pain. In addition to the drug monitoring program, pharmacists are taking action to help patients treat their pain safely while offering services to prevent opioid overdoses.

As medication experts, pharmacists understand the science behind how medicines work and can help patients and their doctors choose the safest, most effective medication for pain conditions.

There is an antidote that can save the life of someone suffering from a drug overdose. It is called Narcan, or naloxone. Pennsylvania now allows naloxone to be dispensed without a prescription to patients, caregivers and family members of those at risk of opioid overdose.

Gatti Pharmacy stocks naloxone and has naloxone-trained pharmacists who can teach patients and family members how to use the antidote in case of emergency. Community members are encouraged to visit www.getnaloxonenow.org for free online training on what to do if they suspect that someone has experienced an opioid overdose.

Naloxone is not just for those who misuse opioids. Even if patients have been on the same opioid dose for many years, there can be changes in the body due to illness, aging or drug interactions that can cause opioid levels in the body to rise, putting patients at risk for unintentional overdose. Chronic pain patients who use opioids should think of naloxone in the same way as a fire extinguisher. Patients may never need to use naloxone, but they should have it in the home in case they need it.

Joni Carroll, Pharm.D., is a pharmacist and Practice Development Fellow with Gatti Pharmacy and the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy.