ASCOLI PICENO, Italy — A young man wept over a little girl’s white coffin, while a woman nearby gently stroked another small casket, as Italians bid farewell today to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck a mountainous region of central Italy this week.

As Italians observed a day of national mourning, President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Matteo Renzi joined grieving fam

... Continue Reading →