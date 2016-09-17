On tap: Expanded Oktoberfest features 21 brewers

Regional brewers will be bringing the spirit of Bavaria to Indiana on Saturday with an Oktoberfest celebration that will feature suds from 21 different establishments.

The fourth annual S&T Bank Oktoberfest will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in the old borough building parking lot at 39 N. Seventh Street. General admission tickets are $35. VIP tickets are $60 and include food, a T-shirt and an extra hour of sampling.

Tickets are available at the Downtown Indiana Office, 700 Shop and Holiday Beverage by calling (724) 463-6110 or by going to www.showclix.com.

Attendees will also be able to vote on their favorite beer whose brewer will win the First Commonwealth Bank People’s Choice Award.

The profits from the event benefit Downtown Indiana Inc. Peter Broad, an Oktoberfest organizer and president of Indiana Borough council, said for the past couple of years the money has benefited the streetscape project and this year’s proceeds will again go toward the beautification of downtown.

He said the event is “a good way of making people happy and raising money for a good cause.”

The fall beer season is in full swing and local beer buffs have been working to connect breweries with Indiana drinkers who have taste buds attuned to big flavor profiles.

Nate McElroy is known in the local beer world as an organizer of the Indiana Pennsylvania Alesmiths, a homebrewers club.

He’s been on the organizing committee for Oktoberfest since its second year in 2013 and said they’ve been able to successfully increase the number of participating brewers each year.

McElroy’s mission is to reach out to brewers who don’t yet have a presence in Indiana.

“As the number of breweries in western and central Pennsylvania has exploded in the past several years, our contact list continues to grow,” he wrote in an email.

The organizers are assisted by a team of volunteers that work to cater to brewers’ needs to make Indiana an attractive place to show off their wares. They work to offset the costs of travel through gas cards, hotel rooms and free meals. It’s a competitive market, McElroy said. Some breweries attend several of these types of events in a month and might not have the staff to be in two places at once.

It’s the job of John Cuccaro and Gregg Woomer of Holiday Beverages in Indiana to reel in brewers they’ve had past relationships with. They reach out to well-known establishments such as Church Brew Works, Penn Brewery and Full Pint Brewing. Woomer said they also provide a service to those breweries by receiving their beer days ahead of time and storing it in their coolers. That way, the beer is down at the Oktoberfest site on the morning of.

“We really try to make it brewer-friendly,” Woomer said. “We want them to come back.”

The current participating brewers are:

• All Saints Brewing Company, Greensburg

• Block House Brewing Company, Pittsburgh

• Church Brew Works, Pittsburgh

• Conny Creek Brewing, North Apollo (new)

• Draai Laag Brewing Company, Pittsburgh

• Doc G’s Brewing Company, DuBois

• East End Brewing Company, Pittsburgh

• Four Seasons Brewing Company and Pub, Latrobe (new)

• Full Pint Brewing Company, North Versailles

• Grist House Craft Brewery, Pittsburgh (new)

• Levity Brewing Co., Indiana

• Marzoni’s Brick Oven & Brewing Company, Duncansville

• Noble Stein Brewing Company, Indiana

• North Country Brewing Company, Slippery Rock

• Otto’s Pub & Brewery, State College

• Penn Brewery, Pittsburgh

• Reclamation Brewing Company, Butler (new)

• Riepstine’s Pub, Williamsport

• Rivertowne Brewing, Monroeville

• Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Pittsburgh

• Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Mifflinburg

Indiana Pennsylvania Alesmiths will also have a table at Oktoberfest with beers from some of the local homebrew members.

Volunteers from the IUP hospitality management program will handle food preparation. Bratwurst is on the menu, in true German fashion, served by Cunningham Meats.

The two local breweries, Levity and Noble Stein, will both be represented at Saturday’s festivities.

Noble Stein Brewing Company is on the verge of opening their taproom along Wayne Avenue, according to Maxwell Varner, one of the owners. He said they are fully licensed and are shooting for a mid-October open. He said they brewed their first full batch on their larger system.

“So far, so good,” Varner said. “Everything is coming in just as expected: taste, gravities, fermentation. We expect to be kegging that off here at the end of next week.”

He said he appreciated everyone’s support during the long process of getting licensed and opened.

“We’re extremely excited to bring something more to Indiana,” Varner said. He said Noble Stein will do its part to make Indiana an attractive place and provide craft drinkers a place to grab a quality beer.

This will be their third year participating in Oktoberfest. Look for their Stony Run English Mild and Sweet Oak Stout.

This is also Levity Brewing Company’s third year participating but their first with an open taproom along Indian Springs Road in White Township. On Friday they will be tapping their new beer, Dark Soul, which is a stout aged in whiskey barrels from the distillery High West, of Park City, Utah. Expect the dark beer at Oktoberfest, too.

Many breweries release an Oktoberfest style of beer with the onset of autumn in September. But where does the style come from?

Erich Walls, of Levity Brewing Company in White Township, said the lager is fermented cool and conditioned cold, which slows down the chemistry of yeast metabolism.

“The result is flavors (are) much cleaner and less complex,” Walls said.

The Oktoberfest style was originated by Anton Dreher, a Viennese brewer who studied beer in Germany, England and Scotland, eventually combining English techniques into German beer and developing the bottom-fermented beer, or Schwechater Lagerbier, at his family-owned brewery.

Oktoberfest is actually a style called Marzen, from the German word for March, and Walls said that term is traditionally

applied to a beer brewed in late spring to use up the last of the previous fall’s hops and malt.

Bavarian authorities forbade the brewing of beer during summer months in order to prevent contamination.

In 19th-century Europe, ice was still available at that time of year and the cold conditions allowed for cooler fermentation, which is the crucial piece of the Marzen style.

Peter Broad, an Indiana Oktoberfest organizer and homebrewer himself, said the Oktoberfest style has changed over the years. It used to be closer to a Dunkel, which is an umbrella term for dark and smooth beers popular in Germany.

At the original Oktoberfest celebration that’s still held each year, only breweries within the Munich city limits can legally brew a real Oktoberfest style. The German Purity Law may conjure up images of chaste maidens but it actually refers to the governance of ingredients used in beer and who can brew the coppery-colored beers tourists have come to expect at Oktoberfest.

But in the U.S., there are no such laws governing beer. From microbrewers to giants like the Boston Beer Company (Sam Adams) and Great Lakes Brewing Company, Oktoberfest style can be found in taprooms and store shelves across the country.