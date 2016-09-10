One-time Pennsylvania governor lived in Indiana

At one time this home on the left, along North Sixth Street, was owned by John S. Fisher. (Submitted photo)

At one time this home on the left, at North Sixth Street, was owned by John S. Fisher. (Submitted photo)

Fisher was born in 1867 near Ox Hill in South Mahoning Township. He graduated from Indiana Normal School in 1886 and later taught mathematics there.

He passed the bar in 1893, served in the state Senate, became the chief legal counsel for the New York Central Railroad and set up the town of Clymer. He was governor of Pennsylvania from 1927 to 1931. He died June 25, 1940.

This photo is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer.