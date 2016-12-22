Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Open Arts Exhibit showcases variety of works

Indiana, PA
The annual Open Arts Exhibit, sponsored by the Indiana Art Association and the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, is on display now at the historical society’s museum on Wayne Avenue in Indiana.

Local artists, both students and professionals, are displaying works in a variety of mediums.

The public is invited to vote for a People’s Choice selection, with the ballot box shown at right.

The exhibit will run through mid-January. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For information, call (724) 463-9600 or visit www.hgsic.com.

TOM PEEL/Gazette

