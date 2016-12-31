Options vary for tossing old trees

John Dilling, of Indiana, tossed his Christmas tree into a pile at the Indiana County Recycling Center near Homer City. Dilling said he gets a lot of mulch from the center in the spring, so his family likes to recycle their trees there after the holidays to contribute. (Teri Enciso/Gazette)

You knew the day would come when you would have to toss it out on the curb or on the back of a truck, tied down with a couple of bungie cords.

That Christmas tree won’t last forever, though your cat may wish it to be so. Better to have the dying firs and pines on the way to the chipper instead of shedding their browning needles on your rug.

Every year, about 30 million trees are harvested for festive households, according to the National Christmas Tree Growers’ Association. It takes about 350 million simultaneous growing trees to feed the U.S. need for evergreens.

For those in Indiana County, the Solid Waste Authority along Route 119 in Homer City will take those wilting present-keepers at no charge and feed them to the chipper.

The recycling center doesn’t keep stats on how many are taken each year, but a worker there said hundreds are dropped off.

Indiana Borough also provides a curbside pickup service in the second week of January. The crew will travel through the borough on the following schedule:

• First Ward, Jan. 10

• Fourth Ward, Jan. 11

• Second Ward, Jan. 12

• Third Ward, Jan. 13

There are a few other creative uses for discarded Yule-trees.

They can be sunk into ponds and used as refuge for feeding fish. The branches can be laid on garden beds to protect perennials. The trunk can be sliced like a pumpkin roll to edge the garden.

Some people turn their old trees into bird sanctuaries with pieces of fruit stashed among the branches, then dispose of them later when they’re more brittle.

Trees can also be repurposed as soil-erosion barriers. For example, White Township along with the Indiana County Conservation District and the Department of Environmental Protection installed logs along McKee Run near Wida Road to catch sediment and build back up an eroding bank there.

Of course, you can also use it for firewood to keep warm around the bonfire on New Year’s Eve. How about a cup of pine needle tea to go along with that?