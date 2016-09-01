Organizers lay groundwork for food co-op

Now in its infancy, the Food Co-op of Indiana hopes to increase access to fresh, local food for area residents while supporting farmers and gardeners by providing them an outlet to sell their produce.

The co-op formed in 2015 when Giant Eagle Express in Indiana closed. Its first official meeting was held June 30, 2015, and at the time, the organization had its eye on the vacant space for a community-owned grocery facility.

“There’s no convenient location for IUP students and Indiana residents to get fresh, local food,” said Eric Barker, steering committee chairman of the co-op. “That was kind of the inspiration for the project.”

To kick off membership of the organization, the current team will hold a two-week event at Gatti Pharmacy starting Wednesday.

“Our main objectives (for the event) are to gain publicity of what it is we’re doing with the food co-op,” said Sean Howard, steering committee member. “We’re using the event to help with membership growth.”

Becoming a member means a few things to Indiana-area community residents.

“A co-op is a member-owned cooperative,” Barker said. “So unlike a for-profit grocery story that may just be owned by a few people at the top … (members) share in the government and in the organization.”

Membership is $25, a relatively low buy-in for a food co-op because of the current lack of physical space, Barker said.

“As a member, benefits include the ability to vote on key decisions,” he said. “You also get member discounts on upcoming events.”

During the two-week event, the steering committee hopes to begin to create relationships with local food vendors and raise awareness of the organization’s mission. The event will also be used as a way to recruit volunteers, Howard said.

It falls during the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, being held Sept. 9 to 11 in downtown Indiana.

Christian Jerman, a steering committee member who is a local food advocate, said that a lot of farmers in the area use sustainable farming methods. Among the benefits of selling locally produced foods is creating a relationship between farmers and residents.

“You may even run into a person who supplies your meat, who supplies your potatoes,” Jerman said. “Your food is no longer distant.”

Other benefits he noted included the reduced use of pesticides, lower shipping costs because of the proximity of food sold and the economic benefits of buying products produced within the community.

“Every dollar that’s spent in Indiana County yields about six extra dollars,” Barker said.

The co-op isn’t solely transaction-driven, though, Howard said.

“One of the big (goals) is the education aspect of the food co-op,” he said.

The organization aims to educate the community on how to eat well, including food demonstrations and more. It also plans to “possibly open food access to low-income individuals,” Barker said.

While Barker said that the idea of a food co-op sounds expensive, the organization plans to offer goods that are competitively priced.

“Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank is interested in collaborating with us, because our missions are similar in that regard,” Barker said. The Indiana County Community Action Program is a member of the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank.

In the long term, the Food Co-op of Indiana hopes to acquire physical space — what they’re calling a mixed-use space “for food education, meetings and community empowerment.”

When organizers first met in 2015, their initial goal was to reopen the Giant Eagle Express location as a member-owned community grocery story. After a feasibility study, Barker said that the group changed its vision and mission.

“We changed the direction of which we were going,” he said. “(We) scaled back and said we’re going to start small.”

For the event beginning Wednesday, the co-op is searching for vendors to sell produce at what will be the organization’s first-ever retail sale. Vendors are required to be a regional supplier and to join as a member of the co-op. Those interested can contact Jerman at (724) 422-1254.

For more information about the Food Co-op of Indiana or to become a member, visit indianafoodcoop.wordpress.com.