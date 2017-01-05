Orthodox churches to hold Christmas services

Area Orthodox churches will hold the following Christmas services:

• Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, 6221 Tanoma Road, Rayne Township. Nativity (Christmas) Eve, 9 p.m. Friday, carols and vigil service.

Christmas Day, Nativity of Christ, Divine Liturgy, 10:30 a.m. Saturday. After Nativity, Divine Liturgy, 10 a.m. Sunday.

• Saint John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Dixonville. Eve of the Christ’s Nativity, the Grand Compline, 9:30 p.m. Friday; Divine Liturgy, Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 10 a.m. Saturday; Divine Liturgy, 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

• St. Michael’s Orthodox Church, 465 Morris St., Clymer. Christmas Eve Vigil Liturgy, 8 p.m. Friday, Protopresbyter Frank P. Miloro, sermon: “Pondering the greatest gift ever.” Christmas greetings of Bishop Gregory Tatsis will be shared with the congregation.

Leading the faithful in Christmas carols and Liturgy responses will be Sub-deacon Len Myers. Parish president is Jeff Vehovic.

In November, the parish celebrated its 109th anniversary of founding and patron Feastday with services led by Bishop Gregory.

The celebration followed an extensive four-month renovation of the interior and exterior of the church building. The public is invited to worship with the parish on Old Calendar Julian Christmas.

• SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Homer City.

Christmas and Theophany schedule: Vigil Service for the Nativity of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, 8 p.m. Friday; Divine Liturgy of the Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, 10 a.m. Saturday; Divine Liturgy — Commemorating Joseph the Betrothed, David the Kind, James the Brother of our Lord, and the Synaxis of the Theotokos, 10 a.m. Sunday; Liturgy for the Feast of the Circumcision of our Lord and Julian New Year, 9 a.m. Jan. 14; Divine Liturgy — Sunday before Theophany, 10 a.m. Jan. 15; Theophany Eve supper (strict fast), 6 p.m. Jan. 18; Vigil service for Theophany, commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ with the blessing of water, 7 p.m. Jan. 18.