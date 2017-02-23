Outreach program held at Fox's Pizza

Aiyana Saxion, who turned 6 Wednesday, added cheese to a pizza she made at Fox’s Pizza in Indiana. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

As part of a Seeds of Faith Christian Academy outreach project, students got to hang out with the team at Fox's Pizza in Indiana on Wednesday.

Students donated money for Sole Hope and were able to wear PJs to an event at Fox's where they made their own pizza and learned about the business from owner Jake Armstrong.

Pizzas were also made by the children with the help of the Fox's staff to donate to the Chevy Chase Community Center, which provides food to the those in need within the community.

