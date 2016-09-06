Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Tuesday, September 6, 2016

Ox Hill Fair Queen crowned

on September 06, 2016 10:54 AM
Plumville, Pa.
In front, from left, are fair princess Shayleah Juart and first runner-up Loren Gaston. In back are 2015 fair queen Carly Peterson, left, and the new queen, Izabella White. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette photo)
The crowning of the Ox HillFair Queen Sunday kicked off a week of activities at the fair, held along Route 85 in South Mahoning Township between Home and Plumville.

Izabella, 14, is the daughter of Randall and Suzanne White, of Home. The fair continues through Saturday. Admission is $5.

 

