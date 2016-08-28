Ox Hill Fair to kick off Sept. 4

by CHRIS HAYES chayes@indianagazette.net on August 28, 2016 1:54 AM Marion Center, PA

Brice Good, 10, was working hard as he competed in the 41- to 60-pound class for the kids' pedal pull at the 2015 Ox Hill Agricultural Fair. (Gazette file photo)

The 81st annual Ox Hill Agricultural Fair is fast approaching.

The fair will run Sept. 4 through Sept. 10 at the Ox Hill Fairgrounds along Route 85 in South Mahoning Township between Home and Plumville.

Admission remains $5 per person, the same cost as in past years. The admission fee covers parking, rides, shows and events.

Doug Marshall, president of the fair, said that a major highlight this year could be the live honeybee exhibit.

“That will be something people will definitely be interested in,” Marshall said.

Marshall also said that farm tractors and garden tractors are to be featured at this year’s fair.

The fair will begin Sept. 4 with a church service at 6 p.m. The Rev. Drew Himes, pastor of the Plumville Presbyterian Church, will lead the service.

The queen and princess contest, conducted by former fair queen Hazel Johnston, will follow the service at 7 p.m.

Plenty of activities are scheduled throughout the week for adults and kids. Notable events include a pet show at 6 p.m. Sept. 5, the garden tractor pull at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and antique tractor pulls at 10 a.m. on the fair’s final day.

Local artists and bands such as Mark and Sean, Somebody to Love and Byron King will provide live music for attendees to enjoy throughout the course of the week.

No pets are permitted on the fairgrounds during the week. Weapons, drugs and alcohol are also forbidden.

Schedule of events for the 81st annual Ox Hill Community Agricultural Fair:

SEPT. 4

• 6 p.m.: Harvest Day service

• 7 p.m.: Queen and princess contest

SEPT. 5

• 9 a.m.: Open class horse Judging 4-H & FFA, horse arena

• 11 a.m.: Contests for all ages and kids pedal pull, on track, John Gandolfi, MC

• 1 p.m.: Local entertainment, on stage

• 6 p.m.: Pet show, on stage, entries at 5:30 p.m., Jim Wadding, MC

• 7 p.m.: Mini-modified tractor pull and compact trucks (Keystone), on track

• 7:30 p.m.: Music (local entertainment), on stage

SEPT. 6

• 9 a.m.: Judging of exhibits, superintendents only, Exhibit Building

• 7 p.m.: Antique tractor pulls, on track, 4,500 open, 6,500 stock

• 7:30 p.m.: Music (local entertainment), on stage

SEPT. 7

• 6 p.m.: Marion Center High School band and local drill teams, on track

• 7:30 p.m.: Garden tractor pulls, on track

• 7:30 p.m.: Music (local entertainment), on stage

SEPT. 8

• 7 p.m.: Horse, puny and mini horse pulling contest, on track

• 7:30 p.m.: Music (local entertainment), on stage

SEPT. 9

American Cancer Society Night

• 7 p.m.: Truck and tractor pull: showroom gas, stock diesel, stock farm tractors and hot farm tractors, on track

• 7:30 p.m.: Music (local entertainment), on stage

SEPT. 10

• 10 a.m.: Tractor pulls: 6,500 pounds open to 8,500 pounds open, on track

• 1 p.m.: Youth market sale, barn area

• 4 p.m.: Local entertainment, on stage

• 7 p.m.: Truck and tractor pull: super street gas, 2.5 diesel. Open and limited pro/super farm tractors, on track

• 7:30 p.m.: Music (local entertainment), on stage

SEPT. 11

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Exhibits released

Admission is $5 for ages 5 years and older, including parking, rides, all shows and special events.

No refunds. No pets permitted on fairgrounds. No weapons, drugs or alcohol permitted.

For more information, visit www.oxhillfair.com, like on Facebook or, during the week of fair, call (724) 397-2661.