Parent Palooza to promote resources that serve children

EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Checks to determine if a toddler’s hearing, vision, speaking and social skills are developing properly, helpful suggestions on activities to prepare kids for school, medical advice on vaccinations and other children’s health issues, tips to make sure a child’s car seat is safe and a sale on gently used clothes for expectant mothers and babies.

All that and more is planned for Parent Palooza, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at McCreery Elementary School.

A cooperative venture between the Marion Center Area School District and the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County, Parent Palooza will be an opportunity for expectant parents, families with young children and even grandparents to learn about resources available in their communities to help children.

Elementary schools Principal Susan DeVaughn said families throughout Indiana County are welcome to participate in Parent Palooza.

Twenty-eight child-serving agencies, groups and organizations will offer information, guidance and services, many designed to help young children succeed when they enroll in school.

“The sooner they start doing academic activities the faster they’ll develop and the more they’ll learn,” said Kristy Hopper, an elementary teacher in the Marion Center district and coordinator of Parent Palooza.

Among the planned topics, “Let’s Talk, Baby” seminars will focus on health care issues, including the benefits of vaccinations and the danger of smoking to newborns. The seminars will be about 20 minutes long.

There will also be information on poison control, breast-feeding and perinatal education services available through Indiana Regional Medical Center. IRMC will also offer some advice on preparing siblings for the arrival of a new brother or sister.

“Child check” screenings will be offered to detect early warning signs of autism or developmental delays that could interfere with a child’s normal growth and learning.

A Pennsylvania state police trooper will provide information on keeping children safe while traveling in vehicles.

Registration packets will be available to enroll children in the Marion Center district’s Pre-K program. Kids must be age 4 by Sept. 1 to be eligible.

There will be a Mini Mommy Mart where visitors may buy gently used maternity clothes, toys, books, baby clothes and furnishings for children’s rooms.

And a Scholastic Book Fair will also be held in the school’s Large Group Instruction room.

Stationed throughout Parent Palooza and book fair will be various games, crafts and activities for children, and there will be giveaways and door prizes.

Parent Palooza is being funded by a Community Innovation Zone Grant from the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning.