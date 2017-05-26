Parking reminder issued

by The Indiana Gazette on May 26, 2017 10:48 AM

The Indiana Borough Parking Department reminds residents and visitors to the 2017 Westsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival on North Seventh Street that Indiana Borough parking meters are enforceable from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

While enjoying the afternoon and evening of entertainment and patronizing downtown merchants, the department encourages visitors to use the Indiana Borough Parking Garage at 650 Water St.

The parking garage is located between Sixth and Seventh streets, less than a 1-minute walk from IRMC Park and Philadelphia Street. Regular hourly parking rates will be in effect Saturday.