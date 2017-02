Joe Martino sat on the tailgate of an Indiana Macaroni Co. truck.

The Sept. 5, 1922, edition of The Indiana Gazette ran an ad, sponsored by The Indiana Macaroni Co. of Maple Street, touting the use of “macaroni as a food.”

Macaroni, it said, was tasty, cheap and easy to cook.

This old photo is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer.