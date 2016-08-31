Patriots group plans 9/11 dinner

Sept. 11 has been designated as National Patriots’ Day. In keeping with this as a day of remembrance, the Indiana Armstrong Patriots are sponsoring its first Patriot’s Day Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. at Rustic Lodge in Indiana.

The keynote speaker will be state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York. His story of rising from a college dropout to a small businessman and then being elected to the Pennsylvania Senate with 10,000 write-in votes is a fascinating one. He will be honoring the courage shown by all first responders who serve the public.

Lewis Weirers, representing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and a first responder at the Flight 93 crash in Shanksville, Somerset County, will share his story of that fateful day. A special collection of videos and pictures will be shown to honor all those who gave or risked their lives.

The public is invited. Tickets are $25 per person for the chicken Romano dinner. For tickets, call Denise Weber at (724) 463-6361 by Sept. 4.