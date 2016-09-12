Patriots welcome first responders at dinner

Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York, accepted the Tom Smith Patriot of the Year Award Sunday from Julie Anderson, chairwoman of the Indiana-Armstrong Patriots. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette)

“9/11/2001, Never Forget” was the theme of the Indiana-Armstrong Patriots’ first Patriots Day Dinner on Sunday at the Rustic Lodge in White Township. The event was a way to remember the victims of 9/11 and honor all first responders at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and Shanksville. Forty local first responders, police, fire and emergency personnel from Indiana County were honored guests of the Patriots.

Jim Ray, master of ceremonies, introduced speakers Sheriff Robert Fyock; Louis Weiers, an officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Sen. Don White, who introduced keynote speaker Sen.

Scott Wagner, of York. A 94-year-old World War II veteran, Clarence Ray, of Penn Run, was recognized for his service.

The program ended with the ceremonial folding of the American flag by the ROTC from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the group singing “God Bless America,” led by Kristy Bish, a senior at West Shamokin High School.

The invocation and benediction were given by Pastor Joyce Dix-Weiers of NALC Lutheran Church.

PHOTO: Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York, accepted the Tom Smith Patriot of the Year Award Sunday from Julie Anderson, chairwoman of the Indiana-Armstrong Patriots. It was the first year for the award. Wagner is holding a copy of Jon McNaughton's "The Empowered Man." (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette)