Paving operations rescheduled

Paving operations originally scheduled for this week have been rescheduled for next week for Route 286 and the Route 422 ramps in White Township, Indiana County.

Motorists should expect congestion and delays when driving through the project area.

You may wish to seek alternative routes.

The paving is expected to take two weeks.

The project includes widening for turn lanes and installation of a new signal at the Route 286 and Route 422 westbound ramp and one at the Route 286 and Windy Ridge intersection.

This $5.4 million intersection improvement project is expected to be completed before the end of October.