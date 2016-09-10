Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Saturday, September 10, 2016

Paving scheduled

on September 10, 2016 10:50 AM
Paving operations are scheduled next week for Route 286 and the Route 422 ramps in White Township.

Motorists should expect congestion and delays when driving through the project area. You may wish to seek alternative routes.

The paving is expected to take two weeks.

The project includes widening for turn lanes and installation of a new signal at the Route 286 and Route 422 westbound ramp and one at the Route 286 and Windy Ridge intersection.

This $5.4 million intersection improvement project is expected to be completed before the end of October.

