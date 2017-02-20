Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Monday, February 20, 2017

PennDOT opens pothole hotline

on February 20, 2017 10:48 AM
Motorists may once again report a pothole or other deteriorated road condition in Indiana Borough.

Drivers may call Indiana public works director Dave Fairman at (724) 465-6512, or email dfair man@indianaboro.com.

The caller should leave a detailed message describing the location of the area that needs to be repaired.

Once the report is received, the Indiana Borough Street Department will patch and correct the issue as quickly as possible, according to borough officials.

