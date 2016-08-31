PennDOT schedules road work
PennDOT has scheduled the following maintenance and construction activities in Indiana County next week:
• Patching: Route 22, East Wheatfield Township; Route 259, Brush Valley Township; Route 422, Pine Township; Black Lick Road, Blacklick and Burrell townships.
• Mowing: Route 119, White Township; Route 422, White Township.
• Sign replacement/ repair: Route 259, West Wheatfield and Brush Valley townships.
• Shoulder cutting: Route 286, Young and Conemaugh townships; Elders Ridge Road, Conemaugh Township; Lions Health Camp Road, Armstrong Township.
• Tail ditching/ drainage: Wandin Road, Green Township; Rustic Lodge Road, White and Center townships.
• Manual patching: Glen Campbell Road, Banks Township; Gipsy Road, Montgomery Township.
• Seal coating: Hillsdale and Gipsy roads, Montgomery and Banks townships.
• Bridge repair: Juneau Road, Canoe Township.
For more information on the maintenance schedule, contact PennDOT’s Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724) 357-2817.