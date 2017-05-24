PennDOT schedules road work this week

on May 24, 2017 10:20 AM

PennDOT has scheduled the following maintenance and construc- tion activities in Indiana County this week:

• Shoulder cutting: Route 210, North and South Mahoning townships; Brady Road, South Mahon- ing Township; Georgeville and Johnston Road, South Mahoning Township; McCormick Road, West Mahoning Township; West Creek Road, East and West Mahoning townships

• Sign replacement/repair: Route 119, Blacklick, Center, White, Rayne, and East and West Mahoning townships

• Mowing: Route 119, White Township; Route 422, White Township

• Sweeping: Route 119, Center and Burrell townships; Route 286, Young and Center townships

• Bridge maintenance: Route 119, Center Township

• Patching: Route 217, Blairsville Borough; Route 259, Brush Valley Township; Starford Road and Cookport Road, Green Township; Old William Penn Highway, Burrell Township; Aulds Run Road, Brush Valley Township; Luciusboro Road, Center and Brush Valley townships

• Tail ditching/drainage: Route 580, Pine Township; Park Drive, Young Township

• Tow paving: Wandin Road, Pine Township

• Channel cleaning: Weasle Slide Drive, West Mahoning Township

For more information, contact Penn- DOT’s Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724) 357-2817.