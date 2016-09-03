PennDOT schedules roadwork
PennDOT has scheduled the following maintenance and construction activities in Indiana County next week:
• Patching: Route 22, William Penn Highway, East Wheatfield Township; Route 259, Yellow Creek Road, Brush Valley Township; Route 3013, Black Lick Road, East Wheatfield Township.
• Mowing: Route 22, William Penn Highway, East and West Wheatfield townships; Route 119, Patrick J. Stapleton Highway, Burrell and Center townships.
• Sign repair/replacement: Route 259, West Wheatfield and Brush Valley townships.
• Shoulder cutting: Route 286, Young Township; Route 4004, Lions Health Camp Road, Armstrong Township.
• Asphalt patching: Route 1012, Diamondville Road, Pine and Green townships.
• Tail ditching/ drainage: Route 1014, Wandin Road, Green Township; Route 3033, Rustic Lodge Road, White and Center townships.
• Manual patching: Route 1033, Glen Campbell Road, Montgomery and Banks townships; Route 1051, Gipsy Road, Montgomery and Banks townships.
• Seal coating: Route 1038, Hillsdale and Gipsy roads, Montgomery and Banks townships.
• Bridge repair: Route 1045, Juneau Road, Canoe Township.
For more information on the maintenance schedule, contact PennDOT’s Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724) 357-2817.