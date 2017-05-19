PennDOT to display plans

PennDOT Engineering District 10 invites everyone to a public plans display held in open-house format for the North Branch of Plum Creek Bridge replacement project in Plumville Borough. The event will take place June 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Plumville District Volunteer Fire Department, 107 Indiana St., Plumville.

The purpose is to present the proposed plans for this project. Preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition will be available for review and comment. PennDOT representatives and design consultants will be available to answer questions.

Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area, or comments on potential impacts to historic resources should attend this meeting.

The public is welcome to attend at any time during the open house hours.