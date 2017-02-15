PennDOT to hold open house display

PennDOT Engineering District 10 will hold a public plans display in open-house format on March 7 for the Route 4001, Five Points Road Bridge #1 Replacement Project over Crooked Creek in Armstrong Township.

Proposed plans for this project will be presented at the District 10 office, 2550 Oakland Ave., Indiana. Preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition will be available for review and comment. PennDOT representatives will be available to answer questions.

Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area, or comments on potential impacts to historic resources should attend this meeting.

The public is welcome to attend at any time during the open house hours, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.