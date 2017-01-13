PENNS MANOR AREA: Board member resigns post

KENWOOD — Robert Oakes resigned Thursday from his seat on the board at Penns Manor Area School District.

The remaining members have 30 days to appoint someone to fill his term, which will end Dec. 4. Candidates must be qualified electors and Clymer residents. Contenders will likely be interviewed at the next scheduled committee meeting on Feb. 2 with a vote by the full board expected on Feb. 9.

Oakes wasn’t on hand Thursday to cite a reason for his resignation.

Oakes, who had been a math teacher in the district for 37 years, served 10 consecutive years on the school board.

In other business, the board voted to keep any tax increase in the next round of budgeting within the Act 1 index, or 3.7 percent. If a school district intends to go higher than the index they must file for exceptions and schedule a referendum vote.

Michelle Dolges, high school principal, gave the board a peek at the online curriculum mapping software eDoctrina that district teachers will be using to put their curriculum in a centralized place. She said teachers are already following state standards and have their curriculum for each class, but the software will provide a way to easily compare what instructors are teaching in their units and “make sure we’re hitting everything we need to hit.”

The teachers will spend some of their Act 80 day Monday manually typing in their curriculum. It comes pre-loaded with Pennsylvania’s state standards.

In other news, the board voted to:

• Add Jan. 26 and March 31 as teacher-in-service days. Students will be dismissed early.

• Hire Rebecca Bowser as an elementary teacher commencing Jan. 16 at Step 1 at a salary of $40,400, to be prorated for the remaining school year.

• Use ARIN IU 28 accounting review services at a rate of $62.50 per hour, not to exceed 10 hours per month, in the temporary absence of Business Manager David Kudlawiec.

• Approve a contract with M.D. Sleppy Construction Inc. at a cost of $5,800 for labor and materials to repair damage to the vocational-agriculture entrance doors due to an accident.

• Approve a contract with K&K Plumbing to repair two water lines to a leaking dishwasher in the elementary cafeteria at a cost of $800.71.

Negotiations between the district and the Penns Manor Education Support Professionals are scheduled for March 1. The support staff union has been without a contract since June 30.