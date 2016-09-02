PENNS MANOR AREA: Directors approve contract with teachers

KENWOOD — After years of stalled labor negotiations, the teachers at Penns Manor Area School District have a new contract that will take them to 2019.

The school board of directors Thursday night approved a tentative agreement that was passed by the Penns Manor Education Association on Aug. 26. It includes major changes to early retirement incentives, health care and the salary scale, according to representatives from both sides of the table, who released some details Thursday night after a special board voting meeting.

The teachers had been working under an expired collective bargaining agreement for about three years.

Thursday was the first time the full school board had the opportunity to discuss the tentative agreement and went into an executive session for about eight minutes before voting 9-0 to approve the agreement.

At this point, it’s a done deal as far as the negotiators are concerned. The final language is being vetted by lawyers for both sides, but the general agreement of concessions is in place, according to Robert Packer, school board president.

Dan Antonacci, PMEA president, didn’t reveal the final vote count of the 68 teachers on Aug. 26 but described the meeting as “subdued.”

Both Packer and Antonacci said they were eager to move on from the long negotiations and focus on other things.

The contract has significant changes in compensation packages for teachers. A restructured salary scale will bring the starting salary down from about $51,000 to $40,000 by adding an instructional 1 position. Packer said this will also serve to slow salary growth at the top of the scale.

Instead of a preferred provider organization health care plan, the teachers will be working under a high-deductible plan through Highmark where the district will provide 75 percent of the IRS minimum contribution to a health savings account and the teachers will contribute 25 percent. The first year will be 80 percent. Under the previous contract, the teachers did not contribute to health care.

Antonacci said the salaries were linked to the amount of health care savings as a part of the negotiations.

Finally, the early retirement incentive was lowered from 10 years to five years, Antonacci said, and is a cash-payout without health care.

The six-year contract will take the district and the teachers to August 2019 and cover the last three years the teachers worked without a deal. The first two years of the contract come with a hard freeze of all wages, and the third year will have what Packer described as a “soft freeze,” where about 25 teachers on the scale will see salary movement.

Packer said Thursday’s executive session was a chance to make sure the board was comfortable with the agreement. They had all received copies in advance of the meeting.

“I would tell you that everyone seems to be relieved,” Packer said. “There’s so many people involved when you go through these things. I think the community is involved, the students are involved, the teachers, the board, everybody. I’m looking forward to moving ahead, and we can place our focus on things other than negotiations.”

Antonacci said it was good the long process was over.

“We heard the district’s financial troubles and their long-term goals and we tried to meet them and help as best as possible,” he said. “Hopefully this contract will help correct their financial situation currently and in the future. Hopefully in the next contract it will be a little bit easier and not a prolonged process and not as many sacrifices by the union.”