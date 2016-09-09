PENNS MANOR AREA: District's new water supply turned on

KENWOOD — The Penns Manor Area School District turned on its new water supply just in time for the start of the school year last week.

Representatives from the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority and Gibson-Thomas Engineering told the school district earlier this year that it would have new supply before the start of the school year.

Students’ first day was Aug. 26, and at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 the new water was flowing into the building.

Mark Dalton, district buildings and grounds supervisor, said Thursday night the district has great pressure from the new system and that he is very pleased with Gibson-Thomas’ work on the new lines.

Before, the district operated off of its own well water. In dry times, especially at this time of year, pressure at the district buildings could drop during afternoons. No more, said Dalton.

There are also three new fire hydrants, two along Route 403 and one along Route 553.

One of the main advantages for the district, Dalton said, was that testing and quality control is now in the hands of the ICMSA.

Dalton said the new water source doesn’t carry as much iron and doesn’t require as much treatment.

Superintendent Daren Johnston also gave his praise to Mike Duffalo, of ICMSA, and John Emerson, of Gibson-Thomas, saying they worked hard to move the project through the stages and have it ready for the new school year.

The Penns Manor hookup is just one section of the project that runs from Heilwood, through Penn Run and to Chestnut Ridge with about 87,500 feet of various size waterlines and about 300 service connections. It draws from the Mentcle mine pool. ICMSA secured $8.2 million in PENNVEST funding for the project earlier this year.

In other news, the school board voted Thursday night to adopt a policy that would put naloxone, commonly called Narcan, into the hands of trained district employees in the event a student or employee is suffering from an opioid overdose.

Johnston said about 10 employees will train with the school nurse before naloxone arrives. Then, a doctor will write a prescription for the kits, which each cost about $85, with two doses in each kit.

Johnston said the district is looking for sources for cost reimbursement for the kits.

The board also voted to:

• Enter an agreement with the Reschini Group to assist the district in the completion of the reporting requirements mandated by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The cost is $6 per 1095 form with a minimum charge of $500.

• Approve a commercial liability insurance proposal from Liberty Mutual as presented by Walbeck insurance, effective Oct. 1. The total premium is $41,884.

• Accept resignations from Andrew Lansberry as girls’ softball assistant coach and Robert Paronish, boys’ basketball junior high assistant coach.

• Recall instructional assistant Kim McCombs from furlough to a level 1 instructional position.