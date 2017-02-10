PENNS MANOR AREA: New board member appointed

KENWOOD — Deborah Tate was appointed Thursday to the Penns Manor Area School Board of Directors.

Tate will finish the term of Robert Oakes, who resigned his seat at the January voting meeting. The term will be until the first meeting of December. She was appointed with no votes against.

Tate said she has lived in the area for 23 years and is a former first-grade teacher at Punxsutawney.

“So, I’ve always been interested in the workings of the school system,” Tate said. “The position was opened from Mr. Oakes and I always wanted to be a part of the school board.”

She said now that the youngest of her three children is in high school she can devote the time to serving on the board.

The board also passed a motion Thursday to include doublewide trailers set on foundations to be eligible for the new home tax abatement program through the district.

John McAdams during public comment made a plea for his daughter, Laci, and her boyfriend, Ryan Hagens, who brought a doublewide into the school district, placed it on a foundation and removed the tongue and wheels. McAdams said the mortgage paperwork considers it a regular house, and that it should be eligible for the abatement offered to others who build new homes.

The board unanimously passed a motion to include the home, and similar new homes.

Superintendent Daren Johnston said Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget would give Penns Manor an increase of $86,970 in appropriations. However, he was quick to caution that the state budget process has only just begun and could change dramatically in the next several months.

He said the district is trying to make up for a projected $364,000 shortfall. He and staff are combing through the budget and talking to department heads to figure out how to close the gap, he said.

There was again debate on payment of athletic coaches by the district. A motion was put forward to hire Donald McAfoos as the assistant softball coach at a salary of $2,730.30, pending cardio and concussion impact certification.

Board director Susan Wheatley again took issue with the arrangement in which the softball and baseball coaches fall under the collective bargaining agreement with the district but are actually paid by boosters.

Jill Eckenrode, who is the spokeswoman for the athletics committee, said it’s implied that the district will be reimbursed for coaching costs for those two sports based on a prior agreement. Eckenrode then agreed to an amendment to her motion that added language explicitly citing the agreement.

Wheatley voted against the amended motion as the only dissenting vote.

In other news, the board voted to:

• Accept the resignation of Janelle Mason as the boys’ track and field assistant coach. The directors also accepted Mason’s resignation as the girls’ junior high volleyball coach.

• Enter into a one-year agreement with Inter-State Photographer as the school photographer for the 2017-18 school year.

• Approve two agreements with Ignite Solutions. The first is for a transition classroom at the high school at a cost of $61,114.28. The second is for an emotional support classroom at the elementary at a cost of $72,937.90. Johnston said both programs have been very successful in the district.

• Increase the compensation rate for tax collectors from $3.40 per bill to $3.55 per bill.