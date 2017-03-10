PENNS MANOR: Board approves new turf at stadium

KENWOOD — Penns Manor sports teams, clubs and classes will soon be playing on artificial turf thanks to grants as well as promises from the Penns Manor Foundation to pay the district back over five years.

On Thursday night, the school board of directors voted to move forward with a stadium renovation project that will include turf.

So far, two grants totaling $275,000 have been acquired. The first is an NFL Foundation Grassroots grant for $250,000, and the second a Walt Disney ESPN grant for $25,000.

An additional $550,000 will come from the district’s capital reserve account, which currently holds $3.1 million. That will be paid back with $575,000 to be raised from the Penns Manor Foundation over five years. That extra $25,000 would actually be more than the interest gained from the capital reserve account, according to Connie Patterson, interim business manager.

Director Susan Wheatley said she was voting on the motion in good faith that the Foundation would pay the money back over five years. Currently, the Foundation has about $100,000, and some of that will be used to pay for concession stand renovations. Wheatley was granted a successful motion amending the language of one of the motions to state specifically that the money will have to be raised over time. Director Richard Polenik voted against the stadium renovation motion itself as well the acceptance of the funds from the Foundation.

A handful of people spoke during public comment in favor of the renovations and use of turf.

Dave Baum, a Penns Manor parent, said his research showed that turf provided for fewer player injuries, a sentiment echoed by Bob McCombs, coach of the junior high football team.

Baum also said it was “more than just a football field.”

“If we can get one kid to go for football that wouldn’t have done it, one kid that would go to band, that one kid that would twirl a flag, or whatever the case may be, and keep a needle out of their arm, that little shiny new football stadium to me is money well spent,” Baum said.

McCombs said bad field conditions have pushed junior high games to the practice field and that mud causes more lower body injuries.

“I just want to say that the junior high program is in support of the artificial field,” he said.

Sherri Somogyi, speaking on behalf of the Penns Manor Football Boosters, said, “We feel that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our community and we will do whatever we can to help.”

Cheri Shultz, the Evergreen Boys and Girls Club director, also voiced her support of the renovations. The club uses Penns Manor facilities for after-school programs.

Board President Robert Packer said this morning they were surprised they got the highly competitive NFL grant in their first year of applying.

He stressed that the field would be used by all sports teams and possibly physical education classes. He said he hoped it would become a community asset, much like the fitness center, and host events such as Bandfest.

If it had not been for the two grants, Packer said the district would likely have moved forward with renovations to the entranceway instead of addressing the field conditions, the latter of which badly needed attention because ongoing drainage problems but would have been very costly.

Though this next project will specifically provide for artificial turf, the district has slowly been renovating the stadium and other facilities with support from the community through business donations and fundraising at no cost to the district. He said such community support frees up taxpayer dollars so they can be used for academics.

Business Manager David Kudlawiec put in for his retirement, which was accepted at Thursday’s meeting. He had over 22 years with the district.

Patterson was approved as the new board secretary, a post previously held by Kudlawiec, and was also approved as interim business manager at a rate of $60,000.

The administration will advertise for the position.

The band will be getting new uniforms from DeMoulin Brothers and Co., a Greenville, Ill., company. The cost will be $68,392, with $42,500 to be taken from the band uniform restricted capital reserve account and $25,892 from the unrestricted capital reserve account.

The board also voted to:

• Revise the school calendar for class to be in session on March 17 and 20 due to snow days.

• To set the first student day for the 2017 school year for Aug. 24 and the tentative last day for May 30, 2018.

• Participate in ARIN IU 28’s Pregnant and Parenting Teen’s Program at a cost of $900.

• Approve the extended school year program to provide special education and related services to students with disabilities beyond the regular 180-day school year, at a cost of $8,670.

• Provide $3,000 to the Evergreen Boys and Girls Clubs to help defer the costs of operating the program at the district.

• Contribute the district’s share of the ARIN IU operating budgeting at a cost of $21,455.

• Approve Act 93 agreements with the three principals and the supervisor of buildings and grounds, with pay increases between 1 and 3.5 percent.

• Approve Superintendent Daren Johnston’s review with a pay increase of 1 percent on top of his salary of $113,000.