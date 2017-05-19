PENNS MANOR: Directors hire new business manager

by CHAUNCEY ROSS chauncey@indianagazette.net on May 19, 2017 10:45 AM

KENWOOD — The Penns Manor Area school board has hired an executive from the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit to serve as the district’s new business manager.

Joshua Muscatello, the coordinator of technology and media services at ARIN, was named at a special meeting Thursday to replace David Kudlawiec, who retired in March after 22 years with the district.

The board awarded Muscatello a three-year contract and a starting salary of $87,500 beginning July 1. He also will be paid on a per diem rate for intermittent service at Penns Manor between now and June 30, while he wraps up his duties at ARIN.

Muscatello also was named board secretary for four years with an annual stipend of $1,200.

His appointment to head the business office came with additional personnel moves.

The directors agreed to create the position of assistant business manager and appointed Connie Patterson to the post at a salary of $44,000 beginning July 1. She also was named assistant board secretary at an annual rate of $1,200.

Patterson, who held the title of administrative assistant to the business manager until Kudlawiec’s departure, served as interim business manager at the equivalent of a yearly salary of $60,000 the past two months.

Director Susan Wheatley said she regretted the disparity between the salaries for the business manager and assistant.

In other business, the board agreed to purchase a water softener system from Altoona Soft Water, of Altoona, at a cost of $19,278 to include installation.

The directors approved changes to the work schedule for a handful of Penns Manor High School teachers, as outlined in a memorandum of agreement between the district and Penns Manor Education Association.

Five teachers will be assigned a 7:15 a.m. start time, rather than 7:30 a.m., on the days that students attend classes, and they will be responsible for monitoring students who arrive at school between 7:15 and 7:30 a.m.

The board approved all the changes on votes of 9-0.