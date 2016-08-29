Penns Manor union approves tentative contract

The Penns Manor Education Association, the union that represents teachers in the school district, on Friday approved a tentative agreement reached during contract negotiations on Aug. 22.

On Thursday, the school board will likely vote on the tentative agreement at a special voting meeting slated for 7 p.m. at the district boardroom before the regularly scheduled work session. The school year in Penns Manor began Friday.

The 68 teachers have been without a contract for more than three years and have been operating under an expired collective bargaining agreement.

In the past year, they have shown up in large numbers at school board meetings that have sometimes turned into debates with the board and the public about the amount of compensation teachers should receive versus taxpayer burden.

All labor negotiations happen behind closed doors.

On Aug. 11, Dan Antonacci, PMEA president, said publicly the teachers had offered to switch to a more affordable health care plan, lower starting salaries, reduce retirement incentives by 200 percent and are willing to accept lower wage increases than neighboring districts.

Board President Robert Packer then expressed his disappointment that PMEA didn’t approve the tentative agreement reached in January.

Despite PMEA’s rejection of that agreement earlier this year, the school board days later approved it in a symbolic move.

Antonacci said in February that members of PMEA were uncomfortable with some of the terms of the first tentative agreement and felt they had already made concessions to the board’s main points of wage increases, health care contributions and retirement incentives.