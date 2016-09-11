Pets of the Week: Animals available for adoption at local shelters

Several dogs and cats are available for adoption from the Indiana County Humane Society’s animal shelter at 191 Airport Road, White Township, and from Four Footed Friends along Beck Road, White Township.

This week, at the humane society, find:

PASO: 6 month old male Chihuahua mix

ZOEIE: 1 year old femail border collie/Australian shepherd

MAJORA: 3 month old female cream tabby shorthair

BOSLEY: 3 month old male brown tabby shorthair

Call the humane society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com, or contact Four Footed Friends at (724) 349-1144 or online at www.fourfootedfriends.org for more information.