Pets of the Week: Animals available for adoption at local shelters

Several dogs and cats are available for adoption from the Indiana County Humane Society’s animal shelter at 191 Airport Road, White Township, and from Four Footed Friends along Beck Road, White Township.

This week, at Four Footed Friends, find:

ROCKY: 2.5-year-old male cattle dog mix

CARLEY: 6-year-old female shepherd/husky mix

This week, at the humane society, find:

LINUS: 1-year-old male orange tabby shorthair, neutered

ELVIS: 9-year-old male Beagle mix, neutered

Call the humane society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com, or contact Four Footed Friends at (724) 349-1144 or online at www.fourfootedfriends.org for more information.