Pets of the Week: Animals available for adoption at local shelters

Several dogs and cats are available for adoption from the Indiana County Humane Society’s animal shelter at 191 Airport Road, White Township, and from Four Footed Friends along Beck Road, White Township.

This week at Four Footed Friends, you'll find Clifford, a 2-year-old neutered Rhodesian ridgeback mix and Turnip, a 7-month-old male tiger & white with Manx tail.

At the Humane Society, find Comet, a 1-year-old male miniature pinscher mix and Duncan, a 3-month-old, male tabby and white shorthair.

Call the humane society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com, or contact Four Footed Friends at (724) 349-1144 or online at www.fourfootedfriends.org for more information.