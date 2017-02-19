PETS OF THE WEEK: Area shelters offer animals for adoption

Several dogs and cats are available for adoption from the Indiana County Humane Society’s animal shelter at 191 Airport Road, White Township, and from Four Footed Friends along Beck Road, White Township.

This week, meet Chelsea, a 2 1/2-year-old spayed spayed beagle mix; Sadie, a 10-year-old spayed Chihuahua mix; Marmelade, a 2-year-old female tortoiseshell shorthair; and Pixie, a 3-year-old female brown tabby shorthair

Call the humane society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com, or contact Four Footed Friends at (724) 349-1144 or online at www.fourfootedfriends.org for more information.