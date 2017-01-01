Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Pets of the Week: Area shelters offer animals for adoption

on January 01, 2017 12:44 AM
Several dogs and cats are available for adoption from the Indiana County Humane Society’s animal shelter at 191 Airport Road, White Township, and from Four Footed Friends along Beck Road, White Township.

This week find: 

SANTANA, 2 years, female Lab/boxer mix

BOB, 4 years, neutered Manx mix

BJ, 7 years, neutered chow/golden retriever mix

SHARONA, 4 years, gray and white, spayed

Call the humane society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com, or contact Four Footed Friends at (724) 349-1144 or online at www.fourfootedfriends.org for more information.

 

