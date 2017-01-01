Pets of the Week: Area shelters offer animals for adoption
Several dogs and cats are available for adoption from the Indiana County Humane Society’s animal shelter at 191 Airport Road, White Township, and from Four Footed Friends along Beck Road, White Township.
This week find:
SANTANA, 2 years, female Lab/boxer mix
BOB, 4 years, neutered Manx mix
BJ, 7 years, neutered chow/golden retriever mix
SHARONA, 4 years, gray and white, spayed
Call the humane society at (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com, or contact Four Footed Friends at (724) 349-1144 or online at www.fourfootedfriends.org for more information.