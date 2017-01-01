Pets of the Week: Area shelters offer animals for adoption

Keith Braxton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Isaiah Blackmon added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and St. Francis beat Sacred Heart 87-67 on Saturday.

Georgios Angelou added a career-high 16 points for the Red Flash (4-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference), who had an 8-0 run to lead by 18 early in the second half.

Quincy McKnight’s layup cut the deficit to 50-34 and the Pioneers (5-10, 0-2) got no clo

... Continue Reading →