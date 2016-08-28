Phoenix Rehab acquires firm based in Delaware

BLAIRSVILLE — Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services Inc. has boosted its presence in the Mid-Atlantic region through the recent acquisition of privately held, Wilmington, Del.-based The Physical Therapy Connection.

The acquisition will anchor the company in a second Mid-Atlantic state and position it for expansion beyond the Pennsylvania and Virginia markets through strategic de novo development, as well as mergers and/or acquisitions of other regional private practice physical therapy entities.

“We are delighted to welcome The Physical Therapy Connection to our team,” David Watson, PT, president and CEO of Phoenix, said in a news release. “We view this partnership as one step closer to fulfilling our overall strategic goal representative of Mid-Atlantic expansion.

“The Physical Therapy Connection operates a successful outpatient center and practices with the same philosophy as Phoenix — providing the industry’s highest quality and outcomes-driven care to our patients.”

Phoenix is a certified rehabilitation agency exclusively focused on developing the strongest regional physical therapy provider network emphasizing efficient delivery of evidence-based therapy.

Founded in 1997, Phoenix operates through a network of 61 outpatient physical therapy centers located throughout Pennsylvania and Virginia.